Star Trek may not have had its wokest moment yet under Alex Kurtzman. While Strange New Worlds was a reversal in the trend, it appears as if Starfleet Academy will be a spiritual successor to Discovery in several respects. Now, at New York Comic-Con, they’ve teased that the male Klingon in the show will be wearing a skirt.

Paramount/Skydance is putting a ton of promotional material into Star Trek: Starfleet Academy at New York Comic-Con, and with this they’ve unveiled a lot of information to the press about the upcoming show, including pictures of the campus/starship the academy crew will be in, as well as setting up a full experience with props from the show and the like at the con.

The images from the campus/bridge confirm what Kurtzman’s team has been bragging about with the biggest, most expensive Star Trek set ever, which could become a very pricey lesson if the series flops among fans as predicted.

The Tacyhon Pulse Podcast has already said his insider at Paramount/Skydance has seen Academy, and that both his source and the higher-ups are not impressed, it delivers everything fans fear most about the potential of the show—a romance drama among college-age students like a 90210 in space, and an overabundance of identity politics.

While the media is reporting about all the glitzy scenery that is rumored to make the show cost upwards of $20 million per episode for its first season, they missed a small portion of the NYCC that signals it might go where no woke has gone before.

At the booth for Starfleet Academy, they have images of the characters on the walls, and in that, the Klingon Character, Jay-Den Kraag, who already has a suspect name for a Klingon to begin with, is depicted as wearing a skirt.

This might be a callback to The Next Generation where Roddenberry decided to put men in skirts as well as the women to signal “equality” in the first season, when in The Original Series, women were definitely highlighted for their more feminine features.

The result was fans cringing at it, and the male skirts were quickly abandoned in the show because of it. But in 2025, the Klingon might have more meaning to the skirt in question, and might be a sign of gender identity politics being played with the Jay-Den character.

