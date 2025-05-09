Fandom Pulse

His comments are troublesome. I do believe he was deliberately selected as an American to be an anti-Trump. He favors open borders. He has shielded child predators.

He seems focused on the fallacy that Jesus means peace on Earth. Jesus said that he came not to bring peace, but a sword (Matt 10:34). The peace Jesus brought is between man and the Almighty, not between men and men.

I rather have hopes this Pope can be persuaded in the confrontation between good and evil and in this case, Vatican corruption. We'll see.

