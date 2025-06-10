Nico Parker, the daughter of Thandie Newton, has responded to the backlash against her being cast as a race-swapped Astrid in the live-action How To Train Your Dragon film.

In an interview with The Times of London, Parker stated, “There’s some people that really love the animated movies and really want to see an exact play-by-play of that film, and I hope that you can watch [the new version] and find something that you love about it, regardless.”

“But for the people that just hate inclusivity, hate change — when it comes to that side of things, I just don’t care,” she added. “If I wouldn’t value your opinion on most things in life, I can’t value your opinion on my hair. If I did, I would go mad.”

Parker went on to claim that her casting is an example of Hollywood making progress, “When I was younger, the amount of mixed race or black icons, people that I would look to on screen to be like, ‘Oh, this feels like me,’ felt really minimal in comparison to what it could be for young people now, and I think that’s really special.”

“There’s still a long way to go — for women in general, in terms of new parts, original material and female-led stories. But I think that everything’s changing. I’d like to think that I could contribute to that change at some point,” she said.

How to Train Your Dragon director Dean DeBlois previously addressed the backlash and criticism responding to a post no Instagram that stated, “I swear Yall have to let go of ‘Oh Astrid is white not black’ okay and it’s not about the color it’s about the acting and plus a Latina a person of color voiced her so what are you gonna hate the voice actress now?”

DeBlois responded, “Exactly. We auditioned many actors for the roles, including actors who looked like their animated counterparts. But we chose the actors who best embodied the spirit and personality of the characters, since the tribe in this version is made up of descendants of the finest dragon fighters from everywhere the Vikings had ever traveled (which historically was far and wide — Vikings mixed with many cultures).”

He continued, “Still, we’re crafting a fantasy, not historical fact, and all will be revealed in time. We’re not making a shot for shot remake. We just stock close to key moments to honor the original — which I remain very proud of.”

“The teaser features a few of those moments,” he added. “Instead of a completely new tale, we aimed to embellish and deepen, without abandoning the story what fans love.”

In the original animated version of How To Train Your Dragon Astrid is white with blonde hair and blue eyes.

