Sorry I wasn’t able to put up the briefing yesterday, was on a flight to beautiful El Salvador! What a week we have with a new Pope and a new Kanye West song, which I didn’t think I should write an article about, but I did make a video giving my thoughts.
Video Games
'Final Fantasy VII' Review: A Compromised Game
When Final Fantasy VII released in 1997, it marked a turning point for JRPGs and video games in general. This Final Fantasy was the first mainline entry to hit the PlayStation, the first to use 3D graphics and full-motion video, and the first to receive a major marketing push in the West. It introduced a lot of players to the JRPG genre. It also introdu…
Culture
The Woke Lite’s Last Stand As They Fade Into Irrelevance
The Woke Lite crowd is in a tailspin, and it’s a sight to behold. These self-styled centrists, these godless atheists, these embarrassed liberals who carved out a niche by clutching their pearls over trans ideology and DEI absurdities, are now staring into the abyss of their own irrelevance.