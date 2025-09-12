Nintendo announced the latest title in its ongoing Fire Emblem series with Fire Emblem: Fortune’s Weave and seemingly revealed it will be a sequel to Fire Emblem: Three Houses.

At the end of the company’s most recent Nintendo Direct, it showed off the first trailer for Fortune’s Weave and introduced a number of the characters as well as some of the world the game takes place in.

Those characters include:

Cai, a young boy who fights to save his father’s life

Theodora, a queen who seeks strength to uphold her faith and to lead her people

Dietrich, who is on a mission to cull some unknown foe or enemy

Leda, who seeks to inflict punishment on a man whose death will not satisfy her

There are a number of other characters teased, but their names and personalities remain a mystery.

Finally, at the end of the trailer, what appears to be an adult Sothis from Fire Emblem: Three Houses is shown who says, “The years were long, weren’t they? Have you forgotten me so soon?”

Other indications from the trailer that indicate it ties into Fire Emblem: Three Houses include what appears to be the hero’s relic Blutgang that is wielded by Dietrich and a demonic beast.

The game is expected to release sometime in 2026.

