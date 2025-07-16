Nintendo announced its live action actors that will play Link and Zelda in its upcoming live-action film The Legend of Zelda.

In a post to X, The Legend of Zelda series creator Shigeru Miyamoto stated, “This is Miyamoto. I am please to announce that for the live-action film of The Legend of Zelda Zelda will be played by Bo Bragason-san, and Link by Benjamin Evan Ainsworth-san.”

He added, “I am very much looking forward to seeing both of them on the big screen.”

Bragason’s credits include playing Roxy Jackson in Renegade Nell, Amy in The Jetty, and Clara Radley in The Radleys.

Ainsworth played Alex Burgess in The Sandman. He voiced Pinocchio in Disney’s live-action adaptation from 2022. He most recently played Lester Smart in Everything’s Going to Be Great and plays Mark Critch in Son of a Critch.

The movie is being directed by Wes Ball. Ball previously discussed the opportunity to direct the film back in December 2023 telling Variety that he envisions the movie as “this awesome fantasy-adventure movie that isn’t like Lord of the Rings, it’s its own thing. I’ve always said, I would love to see a live-action Miyazaki. That wonder and whimsy that he brings to things, I would love to see something like that.”

“It’s going to be awesome,” Ball continued. “My whole life has led up to this moment. I grew up on Zelda and it is the most important property, I think, that’s untapped IP, if you will. So we very much are working hard to do something. We’re not just trying to do it because we can. We want to make something really special.”

The movie is currently scheduled to arrive in theaters on May 7, 2027.

What do you make of these castings?

