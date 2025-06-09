Nintendo and The Legend of Zelda series creator Shigeru Miyamoto announced that the upcoming live-action has been delayed two months from March 2027 to May 2027.

In a post to X, Miyamoto wrote, “This is Miyamoto. For production reasons, we are changing the release date of the live-action film of The Legend of Zelda to May 7, 2027. It will be some weeks later than the release timing we originally announced, and we will take the extra time to make the film as good as it can be. Thank you for your patience.”

Back in March, the company had previously announced that the film would arrive in theaters on March 26, 2027.

The film is being produced by Miyamoto, Sony Pictures, and Arad Productions Chairman Avi Arad. The script is being written by Derek Connolly. Connolly is credited with work on Kong: Skull Island, Jurassic World, Jurassic World: Fallen Kingdom, Jurassic World: Dominion, and Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker. Maze Runner and Kingdom of the Planet of the Apes director Wes Ball is directing.

Ball spoke to Variety about the opportunity back in December 2023 revealing he envisions it as “this awesome fantasy-adventure movie that isn’t like Lord of the Rings, it’s its own thing. I’ve always said, I would love to see a live-action Miyazaki. That wonder and whimsy that he brings to things, I would love to see something like that.”

“It’s going to be awesome,” Ball continued. “My whole life has led up to this moment. I grew up on Zelda and it is the most important property, I think, that’s untapped IP, if you will. So we very much are working hard to do something. We’re not just trying to do it because we can. We want to make something really special.”

The film has found itself in the middle of controversy based on a rumor from scooper Daniel Richtman claiming that Nintendo is looking at male actor Hunter Schafer to play the role of Princess Zelda.

However, That Park Place claims that the rumor is part of a marketing campaign by a PR firms and casting agencies attached to Schafer in order to try to land him the role. One anonymous source told the outlet, “Richtman’s report, which states that Schafer is ‘being eyed,’ misrepresents the situation by implying Nintendo’s active interest. In reality, the ‘eyeing’ stems from Schafer’s casting agents pitching to Nintendo, a common practice in Hollywood.”

The source added, “My confidence in debunking this rumor comes from a conversation with a casting agent who revealed that multiple actors’ agents, including Schafer’s, are aggressively pushing their clients to Nintendo to gain attention for the Zelda film.”

The outlet also reported that a second anonymous source also contacted it and shared that “Schafer has not been the subject of any formal casting discussions.”

