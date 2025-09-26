Nintendo of America announced that its current President and Chief Operating Officer Doug Bowser will retire and be replaced by Devon Pritchard beginning on December 31, 2025.

In a press release the company stated, “[Bowser] will be succeeded by Devon Pritchard, a 19-year veteran of the video game industry and long-standing member of the NOA leadership team.”

It also shared that Satoru Shibata will join Nintendo of America as its Chief Executive Officer while also continuing his roles as Managing Executive Officer and Corporate Director, Member of the Board at Nintendo. Pritchard is also joining the Nintendo Board of Directors and has become a Nintendo Company Executive Officer.

Bowser said in the press release, “One of my earliest video game experiences was playing the arcade version of Donkey Kong. Since that time, all things Nintendo have continued to be a passion for both me and my family. Leading Nintendo of America has been the honor of a lifetime, and I am proud of what our team has accomplished in both business results and the experiences we’ve created for consumers.”

“Now, it’s time for the next generation of leadership and Devon’s track record speaks for itself,” Bowser continued. “She is an exceptional leader, and her promotion is a testament to her strong performance and strategic contributions to the company’s growth. I have full confidence that she will guide the company to even greater heights.”

As for Pritchard, who is currently the Executive Vice President of Revenue, Marketing, and Consumer Experience at Nintendo of America, she said, “I am humbled and excited to take on this new role. Doug has been a fantastic mentor, and I look forward to building on the incredible foundation he has helped establish. With characters and worlds that offer something for everyone, my focus will be continuing to build on Nintendo’s legacy of surprising and delighting our longtime fans, while at the same time welcoming new players into the Nintendo family.”

Nintendo President Shuntaro Furukawa also stated, “During his tenure, Doug made numerous contributions to bring smiles to the faces of people connected to Nintendo. I would like to express my gratitude for his strong efforts. Devon, who will become the next president, has also made many contributions to Nintendo over the years. I am confident that, like Doug, Devon will continue to support Nintendo’s important mission of creating smiles.”

