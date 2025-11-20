The Great Rebellion: Edition 2084 developer Kvltgames and founder Roland Moritz revealed that Nintendo pulled the game from its Nintendo Store just a day before it was set to go on sale.

In a video published to X, Moritz shared, “A difficult update from Kvltgames. We are heartbroken to share that Nintendo has told us that they will The Great Rebellion: Edition 2084 from the Nintendo Switch eshop just one day before its planned release, tomorrow November 21st.”

“The trailers and the title were already reviewed and approved and age ratings were set,” he continued. “The shop pages had been up for wishlisting the last weeks. We then first heard from Nintendo of America yesterday followed by Europe, and we expect the same to come from Japan soon.”

As for why the game was banned, Moritz said, “We can only speculate that a personal attack on us may have been communicated to Nintendo. This Edition 2084 version has been specifically adapted by us to make sure it adheres to Nintendo’s content guidelines.”

“To everyone who wishlisted and couldn’t wait to play on Switch, we are so sorry. Unfortunately, these news hit our business plans especially right now when two of our team members have or are about to have newborns. And we’ve poured many, many hours into this special edition 2084: bug fixes, optimizations, reworking of a lot of the code, marketing, we paid for dev kits, and put in a lot of work that could have gona to other projects the last months.”

He concluded saying, “We are in ongoing talks with Nintendo to understand exactly what content is that they are concerned about and whether we can make changes to get the game approved. We promise to keep you updated every step of the way.”

When attempting to access the game’s previous store listing in the United States, Wario now appears and informs people, “Whoops, something went wrong. We are working on fixing the problem. Please try again later.”

However, Kvltgames shared in an update that the game is still available in the Japanese Nintendo Store. He wrote on X, “The Great Rebellion Edition 2084 can in fact be still bought on the Japanese Nintendo eShop for Switch after being removed from American and EU store!”

