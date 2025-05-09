Nintendo has responded to accusations that it used AI images for its upcoming Mario Kart World game.

According to Eurogamer, viewers of the recent Nintendo Treehouse livestream focusing on Mario Kart World claim that a couple of in-game advertisements look to be created by AI. First, is an image of two advertisements from a Koopa construction company noting they “Build Your Town” and “We Build Your Dreams.”

READ: 'Dragon Age: The Veilguard' Executive Producer Claims Dragon Age Team "Got No Support From BioWare Or From EA"

These viewers also allegedly took issue with a billboard featuring an exaggerated vehicle.

A Nintendo spokesman responded to these accusations in a statement to Eurogamer denying that it features AI-generated images, “AI-generated images were not used in the development of Mario Kart World.”

What do you make of Nintendo’s response?

NEXT: Less Than 2 Months After Release 'Assassin's Creed Shadows' Player Counts Down 90% On Steam