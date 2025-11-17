Fandom Pulse

Fandom Pulse

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Guitar Man's avatar
Guitar Man
3h

My first The Legend of Zelda game was Breath of the Wild. Ever since then, I've gone on to get Breath of the Wild's DLC, Link's Awakening, Skyward Sword, Hyrule Warriors: Age of Calamity and its DLC, Tears of the Kingdom, and Echoes of Wisdom. The series has gone on to become one of my favorite video game series ever and I am super excited for The Legend of Zelda movie and I hope they do a good job with it. In my opinion, The Legend of Zelda is one of the last bastions of true fantasy and not George RR Martin's nihilistic prnographic fantasy much less Brandon Sanderson's fake gay, nihilistic, prnographic Stormlight Archive.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
Jack Be Nimble's avatar
Jack Be Nimble
3h

I really think that Nintendo should have gone with an animated Legend of Zelda rather than a live action movie, but we will see....

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
1 more comment...

No posts

© 2025 Fandom Pulse
PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture