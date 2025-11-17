Nintendo Reveals First Look At Link And Zelda For Upcoming 'The Legend Of Zelda'
Nintendo revealed first looks for the upcoming live-action The Legend of Zelda film.
In a post to social media, Nintendo’s Shigeru Miyamoto stated, “ Filming is underway for the live-action film of The Legend of Zelda in a lush, natural setting, with Bo Bragason-san who will play Zelda and Benjamin Evan Ainsworth-san who will play Link.”
“Filming is on track for the film’s release on May 7, 2027,” he added. “It will take a while until the release, so we would be grateful if you would wait patiently and look forward to it.”
The film is being directed by Wes Ball. He previously discussed the opportunity to direct the film back in December 2023 telling Variety that he envisions the movie as “this awesome fantasy-adventure movie that isn’t like Lord of the Rings, it’s its own thing. I’ve always said, I would love to see a live-action Miyazaki. That wonder and whimsy that he brings to things, I would love to see something like that.”
“It’s going to be awesome,” Ball continued. “My whole life has led up to this moment. I grew up on Zelda and it is the most important property, I think, that’s untapped IP, if you will. So we very much are working hard to do something. We’re not just trying to do it because we can. We want to make something really special.”
NEXT: Pierce Brosnan Claims Dr. Fate Will Show Up In The Next Superman Film
My first The Legend of Zelda game was Breath of the Wild. Ever since then, I've gone on to get Breath of the Wild's DLC, Link's Awakening, Skyward Sword, Hyrule Warriors: Age of Calamity and its DLC, Tears of the Kingdom, and Echoes of Wisdom. The series has gone on to become one of my favorite video game series ever and I am super excited for The Legend of Zelda movie and I hope they do a good job with it. In my opinion, The Legend of Zelda is one of the last bastions of true fantasy and not George RR Martin's nihilistic prnographic fantasy much less Brandon Sanderson's fake gay, nihilistic, prnographic Stormlight Archive.
I really think that Nintendo should have gone with an animated Legend of Zelda rather than a live action movie, but we will see....