Nintendo revealed first looks for the upcoming live-action The Legend of Zelda film.

In a post to social media, Nintendo’s Shigeru Miyamoto stated, “ Filming is underway for the live-action film of The Legend of Zelda in a lush, natural setting, with Bo Bragason-san who will play Zelda and Benjamin Evan Ainsworth-san who will play Link.”

“Filming is on track for the film’s release on May 7, 2027,” he added. “It will take a while until the release, so we would be grateful if you would wait patiently and look forward to it.”

The film is being directed by Wes Ball. He previously discussed the opportunity to direct the film back in December 2023 telling Variety that he envisions the movie as “this awesome fantasy-adventure movie that isn’t like Lord of the Rings, it’s its own thing. I’ve always said, I would love to see a live-action Miyazaki. That wonder and whimsy that he brings to things, I would love to see something like that.”

“It’s going to be awesome,” Ball continued. “My whole life has led up to this moment. I grew up on Zelda and it is the most important property, I think, that’s untapped IP, if you will. So we very much are working hard to do something. We’re not just trying to do it because we can. We want to make something really special.”

