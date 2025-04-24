Nintendo has once again demonstrated its unparalleled ability to generate consumer demand as the Nintendo Switch 2 sold out within minutes of pre-orders going live at all major retailers. This overwhelming response comes despite vocal complaints about the console's $449.99 price point and the controversial $79.99 price tag for first-party games like Mario Kart World.

The pre-order frenzy began at midnight on April 24th when retailers including Target, Walmart, and Best Buy opened their online reservations. By morning, all three retailers had completely exhausted their initial allocation, with GameStop's 11:00 AM EST online pre-orders representing the final opportunity for gamers to secure a launch day console.

"Nintendo Switch 2 preorders were a total mess — at first," reported The Verge, describing how eager fans encountered website crashes, payment processing errors, and inventory systems that couldn't keep up with demand. Despite these technical difficulties, the available stock vanished almost instantly, proving that Nintendo's loyal fanbase remains willing to pay premium prices for the company's hardware and software.

This sell-out comes just weeks after Nintendo faced significant backlash over its decision to increase game prices to $79.99 for flagship titles. When questioned about this price hike, Nintendo defended its position by emphasizing the value proposition of its games rather than addressing economic factors like inflation or development costs.

"We're thrilled by the enthusiasm for Nintendo Switch 2!" Nintendo stated on its My Nintendo Store website after pre-orders exhausted their allocation. The company acknowledged that "due to the very high demand, we will be working diligently to fulfill orders as product becomes available, but delivery by June 5th is not guaranteed."

This warning suggests that even those who successfully placed pre-orders may not receive their consoles on launch day, further highlighting the demand Nintendo has generated. The company has advised that initial waves of purchase invitations through its direct store will begin going out on May 8th, giving some fans another chance to purchase the console.

What makes this sell-out particularly notable is that it occurred despite Nintendo maintaining its $449.99 price point for the base console and $499.99 for the Mario Kart World bundle in the face of new tariffs. While the company did raise prices on accessories like the Pro Controller (now $84.99) and Joy-Con controllers, the decision to absorb tariff costs on the console itself appears to have been validated by the market's response.

For those who missed out on the initial pre-order window, GameStop represents the final opportunity with both online pre-orders beginning at 11:00 AM EST and in-store pre-orders when physical locations open their doors. The retailer has also announced that all stores will open at midnight on June 5th for the console's launch.

What do you think of the high demand for the Nintendo Switch 2? Leave a comment and let us know.

NEXT: Sweet Baby Inc. Employee Reveals Company Repeatedly Pressured Client To Inject Woke Agenda