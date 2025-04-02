Nintendo unveiled a ton of new information about the Nintendo Switch 2 including a brand new Mario Kart game titled Mario Kart World that will retail for $80.

During its most recent Nintendo Direct this morning, Nintendo announced Mario Kart World will release in June when the Nintendo Switch 2 releases.

The company revealed a ton of different tracks, cars, characters, tours, and more in the game’s first trailer. It went on to reveal that the game will feature different atmosphere conditions depending on the time of day as well as the weather. Furthermore, Nintendo shared that there are no course restrictions and you can drive and we assume fly and boat “virtually everywhere in this world.”

In fact, the game features a “Free Roam” mode that allows players to “drive wherever your heart takes you.”

While not included in the game’s trailer or in the Nintendo Direct itself, Nintendo also revealed the game will retail for $80 on its website.

It can also be purchased as part of a bundle with the Nintendo Switch 2 console for $499.99.

While Mario Kart World will retail for $80, this does not appear to be a standard price for other games that will debut on the Nintendo Switch although it could be a new price point standard for certain games.

Nevertheless, the newly announced Donkey Kong Bananza will retail for $70 when it arrives on July 17, 2025.

The increase in price for Mario Kart World is not surprising. Saber Interactive CEO Matthew Karch recently discussed how AAA developers are risking too much in development costs and not getting a good enough return with a $70 price point.

He told IGN last April, “I think that as games become more expensive to make, the $70 title is going to go the way of the dodo [bird]. I do. I just don’t think it’s sustainable…Look, you remember the hype for Cyberpunk, which I think actually ultimately performed okay, but when the expectations are so high and so much money is put into one title, it’s hugely risky for the company that’s doing it. What if it fails?”

“You remember what happened when Ubisoft a couple of years ago, all their titles slipped out of the year, and then all of a sudden they were in an entirely different place? It’s hard to recover from that,” he added. “I think the market is going to shift to development which is not necessarily lower quality, but there’s going to be an emphasis on trying to find ways to reduce costs.”

What do you make of the $80 price point for Mario Kart World?

