Fandom Pulse

Fandom Pulse

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Laran Mithras's avatar
Laran Mithras
3h

Souls-like. Ugh. Some of us won't buy not because of review-bombs, but because it isn't our style.

"Review bombing" sounds like an excuse.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share

No posts

© 2025 Fandom Pulse
PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start writingGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture