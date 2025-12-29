Hayden Daviau, a so-called non-binary trans voice actor, responded to backlash after announcing that she had taken on a role in Arknights.

On Christmas Day, Daviau announced, “I am THRILLED to announce that I voice Rosmontis in Ark Knights!”

This decision by Arknights developer Hypergryph was met with significant backlash. One wrote, “Please go back to netflix and your westren games don't dystored Don't destroy Eastern anime and games too.”

Another posted, “Arknights, your revenue will massively rop if you continue to add garbage trans people as VAs get real talents.”

“AI improvements annot come soon enough. We NEED to accelerate the affordability and quality of AI voices to kick your cancer off the market and make you get another job,” posted another.

Another wrote, “Ain’t no one using a slop en troon voice for you buddy, people will be using JP.”

Still another hoped, “I hope the backlash is big enough that they kick you out.”

In response to these and others, Daviau posted, “If I’m pissing off the transphobes, it means I’m doing my job~ They are wasting their time living in so much anger.”

She added, “I’m the future, there’s no need to quote tweet me on this sort of thing, though. Thank you for your support!”

Daviau is not just a voice actor, but a gender ideology activist as well. In 2022, she posted, “If you mess up mine or someone else’s pronouns, the best thing to do is to correct yourself on the spot and move on with it. Apologizing profusely, over-explaining, or hitting us with ‘but it’s just so hard’ is more frustrating than the mix-ups.”

Additionally, she added, “‘you sound feminine, though! So I use she/her’ is frustrating. Yes, I’m AFAB, but I’m entirely non-binary using exclusively they/them pronouns. ‘It’s so hard’ makes it about you. Not about the person who is requesting the change in language.”

“If you’re struggling with the change. I would recommend using the person’s name in place of the pronouns when talking to or about them. I recommend practicing! It’s breaking a habit like any other one. It’s also about respecting the people in your life that you care about,” she concluded.

This advice is contrary to Bishop Michael Burbidge’s advice. He shared:

Those asserting a transgender identity and/or seeking to “transition” often adopt new names and pronouns that reflect their desired identity and insist that others must use the chosen names and pronouns. Such use might seem innocuous and even appear to be an innocent way of signaling love and acceptance of a person. In reality, however, it presents a profound crisis: We can never say something contrary to what we know to be true. To use names and pronouns that contradict the person's God-given identity is to speak falsely. The faithful should avoid using “gender-affirming” terms or pronouns that convey approval of or reinforce the person’s rejection of the truth. It is not harsh or judgmental to decline to use such language. In the broader culture, Catholics may experience significant pressure to adopt culturally-approved terminology. However, in no circumstances should anyone be compelled to use language contrary to the truth. The right to speak the truth inheres in the human person and cannot be taken away by any human institution. Attempts by the state, corporations, or employers to compel such language, particularly by threats of legal action or job loss, are unjust. We must love in the truth, and truth must be accurately conveyed by our words. At the same time, clarity must always be at the service of charity, as part of a broader desire to move people towards the fulness of the truth.

Additionally, due to Daviau’s gender activism it is right and just to call for her removal as the voice actor for Rosmontis, given it appears that the main intent of the role is not to provide voice acting for the character, but to further gender ideology and activism, which is contrary to divine law, natural law, and the common good.

