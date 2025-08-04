BBC One’s upcoming historical drama, King & Conqueror, that will tell the tale of events leading up to the Battle of Hastings has found a home at Amazon Prime Video.

The 8-part series promises to tell the tale of “a clash that defined a country, and a continent for a thousand years. The epic story of 1066, and the brutal battle for a kingdom.”

Specifically, it is expected to showcase the stories of Harold Godwinson, the last Anglo-Saxon King of England and his foe William the Conqueror and the events that led to the Battle of Hastings where Harold was killed.

The series stars James Norton as Godwinson and Game of Thrones’ Nikolaj Coster-Waldau as William the Conqueror. They are also joined by Emily Beecham as Edith Swan-neck and Clémence Poésy as Matilda of Flanders, the wives of Godwinson and William.

The series, which is expected to air in the UK on BBC One and BBC iPlayer on August 24th, will air on Amazon Prime Video in the United States.

Do you plan on checking this one out?

NEXT: IMAX CEO Shares New Update On Greta Gerwig And Netflix's Narnia Film