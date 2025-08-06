Novelist Hilary Layne decried much of what she describes as the “so-called romance fiction” and “current women’s literature” as pornography.

In a video upload to YouTube, Layne stated, “The first thing we need to establish is that all this so-called romance fiction and most, if not all, of the current women’s literature out there is not women’s literature. It’s porn.”

She went on to declare, “It’s the normalization of explicit adult entertainment.” In fact, she later stated the normalization has already happened, “A four-letter word starting with P has taken over the literary world. Barnes & Noble and every other major independent book seller, especially all those new romance bookshops have now just become another kind of adult entertainment store.”

She would specifically note this includes book by Rachel Gillig, Rebecca Yarros, Jennifer L. Armentrout, Mo Xiang Tong Xiu, Diana Gabaldon, Ali Hazelwood, and Sarah J. Maas.

Layne is far from the first to identify these books for what they are. Pop Culture Crisis host Mary Morgan describes them as “a scourge to humanity and the women who are reading these so-called ‘romance’ novels are a stain on the population. Truly, they’re reading some of the most degenerate, disgusting things I’ve ever come across in my life.”

Later in the video she made it clear this genre is “not literature. It’s porn. It’s just written porn and it’s being sold in Barnes & Noble in its own section. And it’s gone fully mainstream. And women are expecting to not be shamed for this because we live in a sexually liberated society and they’re just living out their fantasies and you have no right to decry them for this.”

These books, which are indeed pornography, should be banned. The Catechism of the Catholic Church makes this abundantly clear, “Civil authorities should prevent the production and distribution of pornographic materials.”

However, as apologist Trent Horn notes, “That’s a mighty task,” but he suggests that action be taken and says its starts at home. He advises people to “get our own households in order, protect ourselves, protect our children, and then be a witness to other people and really call out the evil pornography just like we call out the evil of abortion.”

However, a good first step could be in enforcing the Comstock Act which states, “Every obscene, lewd, lascivious, indecent, filthy or vile article, matter, thing, device, or substance; … is declared to be nonmailable matter and shall not be conveyed in the mails or delivered from any post office or by any letter carrier. Whoever knowingly uses the mails for the mailing, carriage in the mails, or delivery of anything declared by this section or section 3001(e) of title 39 to be nonmailable, or knowingly causes to be delivered by mail according to the direction thereon, or at the place at which it is directed to be delivered by the person to whom it is addressed, or knowingly takes any such thing from the mails for the purpose of circulating or disposing thereof, or of aiding in the circulation or disposition thereof, shall be fined under this title or imprisoned not more than five years, or both, for the first such offense, and shall be fined under this title or imprisoned not more than ten years, or both, for each such offense thereafter.”

