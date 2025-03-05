Isaac Young, the novelist behind The Domes of Calrathia, explains why Marvel Studios’ latest release Daredevil: Born Again being “good” is a loss for those opposed to degenerate, woke Hollywood.

In a post to X, Young shared, “If Daredevil Born Again was good, that’s a loss for your side because it means more money and influence going to your enemies to fund more propaganda.”

He elaborated on this idea in another post about Lucasfilm’s Andor series, “Andor being ‘good’ was a defeat for the Right. Every Leftist production that’s good is a defeat for the Rightwing. These shows are not the industry course correcting. They are hooks on the bait to fund more of their activists and products.”

This is not the first time Young has made such a point. At the very beginning of the year he explained why The Acolyte was a “smashing success” despite the series getting scrapped after its first season due to low viewership.

The Domes of Calrathia author explained, “Disney spent around 200 million on The Acolyte. That money didn’t vanish into thin air. It went into the pockets of their activists—their people.”

“The Acolyte was a smashing success,” he declared. “It was a massive wealth transfer to their clients while inciting mainstream outrage.”

In a subsequent post, he continued, “Why does Hollywood seem so hell-bent on investing in financial failure after financial failure? Well, the point is to give money to their people. Making a profit is a happy accident.”

“Conservatives will point out this is insane and makes zero business sense. Well, too bad,” he wrote.

“Understand that these are not people who plan to be carefully shepherding these institutions for decades to come,” he continued. “They’ve been strip mining every IP and franchise for the past twenty years, making vanity projects while robbing these institutions for everything they’re worth.”

“And when the whole thing finally does crumble, these people are going to be largely fine because they’ve amassed enough personal net worth to outpace the collapsing economy,” he noted. “They won’t have to worry about inflation or paying for a house or a car or any of it.”

To highlight this point he noted that Lucasfilm President Kathleen Kennedy’s net worth is $300 million, “Is Kathleen Kennedy going to worry about the collapse of Lucasfilm? No, she’s going to be fine. Once it’s all said and done, she might walk out of this halfway to being a billionaire.”

However, he did note at the time, “The good news is that we’re at the point where the last train is leaving is the station, and the next generation of grifters are struggling to get on. There’s not enough in the system to bankroll another fifty years of this.”

As a counter point to Young’s analysis, novelist Brian Niemeier notes that if you want to “bring movie audiences around to your way of thinking, show characters they like being successful by acting in line with your moral standard.”

Thus if Daredevil is actually shown acting in-line with true and just morals in Daredevil: Born Again, it can work to bring people in line with proper morality.

So Marvel Studios might be filling the coffers of woke leftists to potentially create more woke propaganda, but the actual product is working to bring about what is true and just.

What do you make of Young’s analysis?

