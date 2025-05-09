Novelist Isaac Young, the writer of The Domes of Calrathia, announced that he has launched his new audio show The Last Human.

According to Young, “The Last Human is [a] sci-fi story exploring a post-human galaxy hundreds of thousands of years in the future. In this setting, humanity is the progenitor race that was the first to colonize the stars. Most alien species are not ‘true’ aliens. Many are derived from species from Earth, having undergone the process of uplift into sapience or an approximation of it.”

“Humans are largely mythical, viewed as a once an all-powerful race,” Young continues. “Some aliens hate humanity for bestowing them sapience. Others worship the ground under their feet. But most of the galaxy wouldn’t recognize one by appearance.”

“The story follows the recollections of Vas, a human boy who grew up on an insectoid hive world. The narrative is his recounting from how he went from a slave to one of the most feared individuals in the gala,” he concluded.

In a post to X, Young wrote, “The Last Human has officially launched! First three episodes are available now with weekly releases every Sunday!”

You can watch the first episode below:

In an email, Young shared that this audio series is experimental. He wrote, “For those familiar with my channel, I’ve experimented with audio formats in the past. I wanted to test the waters and get used to the format.”

“The Last Human will be my first long-running series,” he added. “And I hope to expand production to adapt Gigaheroes as well. What I hope to build over the next few years is an audio library of my stories for your viewing pleasure.”

