Novelist Jodi Picoult privated her TikTok account after she pushed false information and slandered Charlie Kirk after he was assassinated in Utah.

In a video posted to TikTok, which was subsequently shared to X by Libs of TikTok, Picoult stated, “First, no. The people you’re criticizing have decried the violence that ended the life of someone who’s point of view they opposed. They’ve been honest enough to say that you cannot martyr a man who made a living out of preaching hate. And an undeserved violent death does not negate the terrible pain that he inflicted on others.”

“Secondly, I’m not buying into the hypocrisy,” she continued. “You won’t trick me into believing it’s just about respect for life when your side has cheered families being ripped apart, when your side has proudly supported Alligator Alcatraz merch, when your side immediately jumped to blame trans people, and targets HBCUs when, shocker, the shooter was a cis white man from a Trump supporting family who was raised to love guns.”

“I have always condemned all gun violence and I will continue to do so, but as usual the right only cares about violence when it happens to them. So, you know what? Miss me with the fake self-righteousness,” she concluded.

The alleged assassin Tyler Robinson was confirmed to be a homosexual man in a relationship with another man who pretends to be a woman.

Utah Governor Spencer Cox told NBC News, “We do know that the roommate that we originally talked about, we can confirm that that roommate is a boyfriend, who is transitioning from male to female. So we know that piece.”

Additionally, Cox shared that Robinson was a leftist ideologue, “There clearly was a leftist ideology with this assassin.”

Furthermore, the inscriptions on the bullet casings also indicate he was a leftist. The one on the fired bullet stated, “Notices bulges OWO What’s this?”

According to Know Your Meme this phrase “is a copypasta parodying both furries and online roleplay subcultures, which is typically used online as a method of trolling.”

Inscriptions on three unfired cases read, “Hey fascists! Catch!” and “O bella ciao, bella ciao, bella ciao ciao ciao,” and “If you read this you are gay lmao.”

Given the other inscriptions, it is quite possible the bella ciao inscription is a reference to the “Bella Ciao” song, which was used by Italian partisans fighting the German Nazis during World War II. It has become an anthem of the anti-fascist movement.

Additionally, there is a swath of evidence showing leftists calling for more assassinations of other public figures in the wake of Kirk’s assassination including President Donald Trump, Matt Walsh, and Chaya Raichik.

Finally, Picoult is an example that adherents to woke ideology do not operate using reason and logic and in this case lack a clear moral compass that is ordered to truth and justice hence her claim that standard conservative positions such as being pro-life and biological fact that people cannot transition from one sex to another is somehow “preaching hate.”

After the video was publicized outside of TikTok, Picoult privated her account.

NEXT: Stephen King Apologizes For Libelous Tweet He Used To Justify Charlie Kirk's Assassination