Openly Satanic Former Marvel Comics Writer Donny Cates Announces His Return After Bizarre Absence Where He Claims He Had Amnesia
After a meteoric rise and fall from Marvel Comics, Satanic writer Donny Cates announced that he’d be returning to comics after a bizarre two-year hiatus.
Donny Cates came out of nowhere in the mid-2010s with runs on Thanos and Venom, propelling the writer to stardom at Marvel Comics. Shops couldn’t keep his books in stock; his creator-owned work got opti…
Keep reading with a 7-day free trial
Subscribe to Fandom Pulse to keep reading this post and get 7 days of free access to the full post archives.