Original D&D Designer Robert J. Kuntz Blasts Wizards Of The Coast's Mishandling Of Orcs In The New Monster Manual 2024 Edition
Fans became upset after an article went viral on Dungeons & Dragons, alerting tabletop RPG players that the new D&D Monster Manual removed orcs. Now, original D&D designer Robert J. Kuntz puts Wizards of the Coast on blast for their mishandling of evil creatures like Orcs.
With the new edition of D&D, Wizards of the Coast has already courted controversy …
Keep reading with a 7-day free trial
Subscribe to Fandom Pulse to keep reading this post and get 7 days of free access to the full post archives.