Original Dungeons & Dragons Creator Robert J. Kuntz Destroys Modern D&D As "A Fitful, Tragic Ride"
Dungeons & Dragons received mainstream attention recently after it was revealed how Wizards of the Coast lead designer Jason Tondro attacked creator Gary Gygax in a recent book detailing the history of the tabletop RPG. Now, Robert J. Kuntz, student of Gygax and one of D&D’s original founders has chimed in with his disapproval of the current iteration o…
Keep reading with a 7-day free trial
Subscribe to Fandom Pulse to keep reading this post and get 7 days of free access to the full post archives.