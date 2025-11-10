Oscar Isaac, who played Poe Dameron in the Star Wars sequel trilogy, shared that he might return to Star Wars if Disney does “not succumb to fascism.”

Back in 2020 following the release of The Rise of Skywalker Isaac indicated to Deadline he would only return to Star Wars if he “needs another house.”

Now, in an interview with GQ, Isaac is walking that line back saying, “Y’know, people ask you things, you say stuff, you don’t really think about it that much. I said a slightly dickish thing.”

In fact, he’s open to returning to the franchise, “I’d be open to it, although right now I’m not so open to working with Disney. But if they can kinda figure it out and, you know, not succumb to fascism, that would be great.”

He added, “But if that happens, then yeah, I’d be open to having a conversation about a galaxy far away. Or any number of other things.”

An editor’s note indicates the interview, which was just published, took place two days after Jimmy Kimmel was suspended after he lied about Charlie Kirk’s assassin and claimed he was a MAGA activist.

If you recall, Kimmel said, “We hit some new lows over the weekend with the MAGA gang desperately trying to characterize this kid who murdered Charlie Kirk as anything other than one of them and doing everything they can to score political points from it.”

NEXT: New ‘Rings Of Power’ Rumor Indicates Show Will Continue Its Rewrite Of J.R.R. Tolkien’s Story