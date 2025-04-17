A new report claims that Oscar winning actress Mikaela “Mikey” Madison passed on Shawn Levy’s upcoming Star Wars film.

Madison won her Oscar for Anora, a film that has been criticized as a porno.

Variety’s Jazz Tangcay and Angelique Jackson claim that their sources said that “Madison was offered a role in the new and untitled Star Wars movie directed by Deadpool & Wolverine filmmaker Shawn Levy, but conversations have since ended with the Anora star passing on the part.”

While Madison has reportedly passed on the project, the film is expected to feature Ryan Gosling. Back in January it was reported that Gosling was in talks to star in the film. Jonathan Tropper was also revealed to be writing the film and had seemingly been working on it alongside Levy since the end of 2022.

As for what the film is about, Lucasfilm President Kathleen Kennedy informed Deadline in February, “That’s also in the future. It’s all post-[the first] nine. Shawn’s is a standalone Star Wars story that’ll take place post-nine, maybe five or six years out.”

She later added the film might bring back some characters, but it would primarily be new ones, “And with this, it’s all pretty much new characters. We may bring some of the characters back from the sequel saga, but pretty much new characters.”

Levy’s film is one of a number of projects in development at Lucasfilm. Kennedy also revealed it was looking at developing a project from Simon Kinberg, which she described as the beginning of the next iteration or trilogy.

She said, “We’re absolutely rolling fast and furiously. That has gone exceptionally well, and he’s literally going to script as we speak. We’ll see something probably around June.”

When specifically asked if it was a continuation of the core Star Wars story, Kennedy replied, “This is the next iteration, the new saga that moves us into the future.”

Kennedy also shared that Lucasfilm was looking at a number of projects that take place in the same period as The Mandalorian. She said, “And Mandalorian really stands on its own because there, we’re dealing with a whole other era in the New Republic. We have other development going on in that space as well. So that’s the space that we’re pretty much focused on right at the moment, because obviously with Mandalorian we have a pretty good sense of where that’s going.”

She specifically shared it had at least three or four projects in the cooker, “To play it safe, I’d say three or four right at the moment. And a large part of it, Mike, is who is the talent we’re attaching? And that’s a challenge in and of itself these days because people get really busy. So you find yourself having to wait with a lot of the top talent doing streaming and movies now. They’re juggling schedules. And when you do Star Wars, you pretty much have to step into it and not have any other competing work going on. It’s a good two to three years minimum commitment, and that’s tough to get top talent to be able to carve out that kind of time. So that’s part of the challenge as well.”

The company is also pursuing films from James Mangold and Taika Waititi as well. It will also release The Mandalorian & Grogu in 2026 and Andor Season 2 releases later this month.

What do you make of Madison turning down Levy’s Star Wars project?

