Numerous Palworld players are rightfully demanding that developer Pocketpair change the game’s Type 1/2 bodies to male and female.

Steam user CelestialFlea initially called for the developer to change its Type 1/2 bodies to male and female posting on the game’s Steam forums, “Can we change type 1/2 bodies to male/female please?”

He explained, “So far enjoying the game, it's really chill. However, even though it's purely cosmetic and doesn't really effect the game I'd like to see the type 1 and type 2 'body types' changed to Male/Female respectively. It's a modern gaming trope that just irks me. We're all adults here, absolutely nobody worth listening to would be offended by this change.”

The thread, which was originally started on April 11th is one of the most active on the forums and now has over 215 posts with many people calling for this change to be implemented.

One wrote, “Glad I haven't bought this game. This body type 1/2 propaganda needs to be gone.”

“Yup agree it should be changed to male and female,” wrote another.

Still another posted, “We need to stop catering to a mental illness as a societal norm. Male/female is the way.”

“That would make sense. You already have either male or female pals, and can only breed with one of each,” wrote Ratnadhatamam.

Another indicated they would buy the game if it made the change, “Yeah, that was a deal breaker for me. I'd buy the game if they changed that.”

The call to change to male and female has also garnered the attention of former World of Warcraft Team Lead Mark Kern, who reacted to a report that an individual was banned from the Steam forums for arguing in favor of male and female albeit it is unclear what the person was banned for.

He wrote on X, “Palworld breeding only works with MF. Game can’t function with just body types (and civilization can’t either). But you point out that everything else in Palworld uses Male Female signs, except humans who get body type 1/2, you allegedly get banned… Bring back Male/Female in games! Stop erasing them.”

In another post he added, “Let's make it happen. Let's ask Palworld to bring MF to the character creator instead of Body types! They already have MF for Pals. Why exclude humans?”

He then noted making this change will likely boost sales and referenced the recent changes Marek Tyminski and his CI Games made to Lords of the Fallen, “Bringing MF back boosts sales. Just ask Lords of the Fallen CEO Marek Tyminski.”

Kern went on to share his opinion that he believes that Palworld did not make this change to any kind of ideology, but that it has already become normalized among developers.

He posted, “To be clear, I don't think Palworld is doing this for politics, I think Body Types have, sadly, just become the norm default in games.”

This makes the demand to return to male and female choices so paramount because this gender ideology is being normalized. And at the core of gender ideology is a lie, and thus it is perpetuating the normalization of lying and leading people away from the truth.

Bishop Michael Burbidge explains this danger in A Catechesis on the Human Person and Gender Ideology, “Those asserting a transgender identity and/or seeking to ‘transition’ often adopt new names and pronouns that reflect their desired identity and insist that others must use the chosen names and pronouns. Such use might seem innocuous and even appear to be an innocent way of signaling love and acceptance of a person. In reality, however, it presents a profound crisis: We can never say something contrary to what we know to be true. To use names and pronouns that contradict the person’s God-given identity is to speak falsely. ”

He adds, “The faithful should avoid using “gender-affirming” terms or pronouns that convey approval of or reinforce the person’s rejection of the truth. It is not harsh or judgmental to decline to use such language. … In no circumstances should anyone be compelled to use language contrary to the truth. The right to speak the truth inheres in the human person and cannot be taken away by any human institution. Attempts by the state, corporations, or employers to compel such language, particularly by threats of legal action or job loss, are unjust.”

What do you make of these players demanding Type 1 and 2 be changed to male and female?

