Music group Paramore is selling a t-shirt that states “Hayley Williams Is turning your children gay”

On the band’s website the t-shirt, which is designed by Maria Castillo is available for $45. It also shares an explanation for how Castillo came up with the design.

She says, “Everyone remembers where they were when they saw a specific Hayley Williams look in a Paramore music video that influenced their LGBTQ+ awakening. I thought about the shirt as a playful statement that aims to subvert homophobia, satirizing the notion that simply listening to a particular artist can somehow "make" someone gay, highlighting the absurdity of the belief that sexuality is a simple, externally influenced choice. Hayley has empowered people to embrace their identities and always be who they are. Thank you, Hayley!”

READ: Hungary Bans Pride Events For Depictions Or Promotions Of Sodomy

While Castillo claims the design is supposed to highlight absurdity, it’s hard to actually believe that given promoters of sodomy and gender ideology have made it very clear they are indeed attempting to groom children into their disordered and degenerate lifestyles.

The San Francisco Gay Men’s Chorus admits they are literally attempting to corrupt children. In a music video they uploaded to YouTube in July 2021, they state, “You think that we’ll corrupt your kids if our agenda goes unchecked. Funny, just this once you’re correct.”

Interestingly enough, brothers Josh and Zac Farro left Paramore after the brand recorded the song “Careful” back in 2010, which includes the lyrics, “the truth never set me free, so I did it myself.”

Farro told Common Revolt, “Paramore claimed to be a Christian band, and then wrote those lyrics. It contradicts your faith.”

He also shared that lead singer Hayley Williams said the lyrics were “always said it was meant to be ‘your truth never set me free.” However, he questioned that narrative, “But you know, if it was meant to be that, then why was it changed? It’s kind of a sorry excuse. It bummed me out, and obviously one of many reasons me and Zac walked away.”

As for Williams she’s made it clear she serves the LGBTQ+ agenda and as well as child mutilation. In 2023, she said, “We stand in solidarity with our LGBTQIA+ family and local LGBTQIA+ orgs in this fight, not only for inclusion for our friends and family in the queer community, but for radical acceptance and empowerment for each of them. Drag is not a crime. Gender-affirming health care for all, including our youth, is a necessity.”

What do you make of Paramore selling this t-shirt?

NEXT: Anheuser Busch, Comcast, Guinness, And La Crema Dump San Francisco Pride Parade