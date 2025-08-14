Paramount+ announced that the Jeremy Renner led Mayor of Kingstown Season 4 will premiere in October.

Specifically, Season 4 will arrive on Paramount+ on Sunday, October 26th. The fourth season will see Renner’s Mike McLusky’s control over Kingstown threatened with a number of new players hoping to fill the power vacuum left in the Russians’ wake. These new players engage in a gang war and McLusky has to step in to stop it from consuming the whole town. Additionally, he’ll have to deal with a new Warden and grapple with demons from his past.

Joining Renner in Season 4 is Edie Falco, known for her role as Carmela Soprano in The Sopranos. THey are joined by Lennie James, Laura Benanti, Hugh Dillon, Taylor Handley, Tobi Bamtefa, Derek Webster, Hamish Allan-Headley and Nishi Munshi.

The series is executive produced by Taylor Sheridan, Hugh Dillon, Jeremy Renner, Antoine Fuqua, David C. Glasser, Ron Burkle, David Hutkin, Bob Yari, Michael Friedman, Dave Erickson, Christoph Schrewe, Wendy Riss, Evan Perazzo and Keith Cox. Erickson is also the showrunner.

