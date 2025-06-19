Fandom Pulse

Fandom Pulse

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Laran Mithras's avatar
Laran Mithras
14m

Moviegoers aren't excited about movies anymore. Why? Because woke slop.

And the toys? What parent (fewer of those now) wants to blow $30 on the latest Chinese plastic crap for something they wouldn't take their children to see?

Yeah. Flush it.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share

No posts

© 2025 Fandom Pulse
PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start writingGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture