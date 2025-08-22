Fandom Pulse

Fandom Pulse

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Laran Mithras's avatar
Laran Mithras
5h

Did anyone believe us when we said, "Don't believe them?"

Nope. Content creators all claimed woke was dead. Didn't believe us when we laughed and warned them.

Prediction: the "super""heroes""" will be portrayed eventually turning to Lucifer and using blood rituals to gain power over their enemies.

I'm tellin' ya.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share

No posts

© 2025 Fandom Pulse
PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start writingGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture