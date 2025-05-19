Pedro Pascal continued to dive into U.S. politics while ironically admitting he was not informed to comment on such issues.

During a press conference at the Cannes Film Festival for the film Eddington, Pascal answered a question about whether he was scared about anything being put in his dossier due to the films that he makes that might prevent him from returning to the United States.

After a silence, where no one else on the panel wanted to respond, Pascal said, “I think fear is the way that they win, for one. And so, keep telling the stories, and keep expressing yourself, and keep fighting to be who you are.”

“And I don’t know, f**k the people that try to make you scared, you know, and fight back,” he continued. “And this is a perfect way to do so in telling stories. And don’t let them. Don’t let them win.”

Hypocritically, Pedro Pascal has been one of the chief pushers of fear as he’s compared millions of Americans to Nazis who happened to support President Donald Trump.

More recently, he shared a New York Times Opinion video by Masha Gessen claiming that the United States was “a secret police state.”

He also bashed J.K. Rowling for defending the truth that sex is binary following a U.K. Supreme Court ruling affirming this biological fact. He wrote in an Instagram comment on a video slandering her that her behavior was “awful disgusting S**T is exactly right. Heinous LOSER behavior.”

Nevertheless, earlier in the interview, Pascal was asked about U.S. immigration policy and he admitted he was not informed enough to provide an answer.

He said, “It’s obviously very scary for an actor who participated in a movie to sort of speak to issues like this. It’s far too intimidating a question for me to really address. I’m not informed enough.”

“I want people to be safe and to be protected and I want very much to live on the right side of history,” he continued. “And I’m an immigrant. My parents are refugees from Chile. I, myself, was a refugee. We fled a dictatorship. I was privileged enough to grow up in the U.S. And after asylum in Denmark. And if it weren’t for that I don’t know what would have happened to us. And so I stand by those protections always. I’m too afraid of your question I hardly remember what it was.”

What do you make of Pascal’s comments?

