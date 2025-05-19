Fandom Pulse

Fandom Pulse

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Laran Mithras's avatar
Laran Mithras
1h

All kinds of ignorant people are actors and actresses.

Many are chosen for their "pliability."

Most are as limited as automatons. Plug in the position, repeat the propaganda.

It's "good for their career."

Expand full comment
Reply
Share

No posts

© 2025 Fandom Pulse
PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start writingGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture