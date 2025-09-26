John Trent went complete madman with how many articles he put out today! Wow. My hands would fall off if I wrote that much. On my end, people have been asking for a non-Amazon way to purchase Churchianity, my religious philosphy work. I’ve now got it up for pre-order on my webstore here. Thank you for reading!

We need your help to provide a real alternative in culture and stay sustainable full-time! Please support Fandom Pulse and our journalism by becoming a paid subscriber. We do not have advertisers and exist because of readers like you to bring you cultural news and commentary! It’s only $5 a month, about a Starbucks coffee.