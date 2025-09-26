Pedro Pascal continues to affirm that he is a person of poor character as he recently declared that murder is a human right.

In a post to Instagram, Pascal shared a a number of images. One of them reads, “Abortion rights are human rights.”

Abortion is not a human right and it is indeed the murder of the innocent. Bishop Thomas J. Paprocki of the Diocese of Springfield explained in a recent article at First Things:

“The Church teaches that abortion—the intentional killing of an unborn human being in the womb—is “intrinsically evil,” an action that is always and everywhere “incompatible with love of God and neighbor.” We must, as Pope John Paul II said in Evangelium Vitae, “have the courage to look the truth in the eye and to call things by their proper name.” In the case of abortion, “we are dealing with murder” since “[t]he one eliminated is a human being at the very beginning of life. The Second Vatican Council described abortion as “an unspeakable crime.” Reflecting the inherently violent nature of the act, Pope Francis frequently compared abortion to hiring a mafia hitman “to take a human life to solve a problem.”

Not only did Pascal falsely declare that murder via abortion is a human right, but he also claimed that “trans rights are human rights,” “LGBTQ+ rights are human rights,” “disability rights are human rights,” and “immigrant rights are human rights.”

It is clear by this post and ones that he has made in the past that Pascal is an extraordinarily pitiable person who is currently lost to the evils of the world including gender ideology, the LGBTQ+ agenda, and the promotion of the murder of children.

Pascal needs serious prayers for the conversion of his heart and soul.

