Netflix’s latest transgender propaganda film, Queen of Coal, stars Pedro Pascal’s brother, Lucas.

Lucas Pascal, a man who pretends to be a woman and uses the name Lux, plays the main character in the film a man who pretends to be a woman named Carlita.

The film is officially described by Netflix, “A trans woman dreams of working the coal mines — but in a town steeped in superstition and patriarchy, Carlita must fight to earn her place underground.”

The movie is not only the latest piece of transgender propaganda, but it also serves as a humiliation ritual as it makes it abundantly clear that woke is certainly not dead or even dying, but is still very alive and well and the adherents of the ideology are still pulling the levers at the largest movie and TV distribution company.

Not only does it show that woke is nowhere near dead, but that people will get rewarded and their family will be rewarded for pushing obvious propaganda. This is obviously seen by the fact that Pedro Pascal’s brother is starring in the film and he’s been pushing gender ideology for years.

In fact, Pascal might be more infamous for pushing gender ideology than the various movie and TV roles he’s been in. Just this past year wrote on Instagram, “A world without trans people has never existed and never will.”

Along with the image he added, “I can’t think of anything more vile and small and pathetic than terrorizing the smallest, most vulnerable community of people who want nothing from you, except the right to exist.”

@pascalispunk Pedro Pascal he/him on Instagram

And it’s not just Pedro Pascal who’s pushing this. His sister, Javiera Balmaceda, who is the Head of Originals for Latin America, Canada, and Australia at Amazon MGM Studios, also pushes it and bashed Harry Potter creator J.K. Rowling for opposing it.

Pascal described Harry Potter novelist J.K. Rowling and her political and moral activism that is opposed to the wickedness of gender ideology as “Awful disgusting [expletive] is exactly right. Heinous LOSER behavior.”

Balmaceda doubled down on these comments telling Vanity Fair, “But it is heinous loser behavior. And he said that as the older brother to someone saying that our little sister doesn’t exist.”

In a proper society, this film would never have even been conceived, but given the fallen nature of our world, it is our duty to ensure that at the very least we do not allow our families and loved ones to watch this filth. And we should campaign to have it removed from Netflix so that our countrymen and others will not be exposed to its evil.

NEXT: ‘Doctor Who’ Spinoff Sees Ratings Sink Nearly 30% Between Episodes Despite Releasing Back-To-Back