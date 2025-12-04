Percy Jackson and the Olympians showrunners Jonathan E. Steinberg and Dan Shotz confirmed they are developing a new Power Rangers series at Disney+.

Back in March, TheWrap reported that Steinberg and Shotz were in talks to develop, write, and showrun a live-action Power Rangers series at Disney+ with Hasbro producing it.

The outlet claimed the series would “reinvent the franchise for a whole new generation of fans while delighting those who already know and love the world of Power Rangers.”

In May, The Toku Source reported that this new series would “have zero involvement from Toei whatsoever, meaning that for the first time in the franchises history, Power Rangers will have no Super Sentai to draw from, instead relying solely on original suits, stories and monsters.”

Just last Month, Soap Central also reported that the series would be a “full reboot starting from scratch.” It also added, “The show won’t lean on Super Sentai footage, suits, or monsters.”

Now, speaking with MovieWeb at the premiere of Percy Jackson, Steinberg confirmed that he was working on the show telling the outlet, “The rumor is true. I can not tell you, but I am very, very excited for that story.”

However, neither he nor Shotz confirmed reports about the series being a reboot or a continuation. Shotz told the outlet, “(Laughs) You are asking questions that you know I can’t answer. Let’s just say we very much hope to bring that story to life, so that’s all I can say at this point.”

