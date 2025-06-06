A new rumor suggests that Atlus will announce a Persona 4 Remake during the upcoming Xbox Games Showcase on June 8th.

MP1st’s Alex Co reported on June 5th that the Persona 4 Remake will be one of the “megaton announcements” during the Xbox Games Showcase.

Co shared, “A source familiar with the situation has confirmed to MP1st today that Persona 4 Remake will be revealed at the Xbox Games Showcase on June 8.”

This report was then affirmed by Michael Hoglund and Jez Corden at Windows Central who reported, “We can further corroborate the report that, according to our own sources, the game will be announced during the showcase.”

This is not the first indication that a Persona 4 Remake has been in the works. Back in March X user ScrambledFaz discovered that the domain p4re.jp was registered on March 20th.

He noted that the p3re.jp domain had also been previously registered just three months before Atlus revealed the Persona 3 Remake that eventually released in 2024.

Furthermore, Atlus announced the Persona 3 Remake during the Xbox Games Showcase back in 2023.

Are you interested in a Persona 4 Remake?

