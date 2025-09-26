Pete Davidson has called on the public to give Pedro Pascal more time to adjust to fame as the Fantastic Four actor is advocating for child murder and the destruction of Christian society.

During an appearance on Theo Von’s This Past Weekend show, the two were discussing how Hollywood will build up people and then subsequently tear them down. Amidst this, Davidson brought up Pascal, “Look at Pedro Pascal right now. F***ing two years ago, he’s a hardworking, great actor.”

“Everyone was like he’s worked so hard and has been a struggling actor and blows up so f***ing hard. Everyone’s like, ‘Daddy! Daddy! Daddy! Daddy!’ And then a year later, he’s like in everything now ‘cause he’s hot and big. And everyone’s like, ‘Go the f**k away, dude!”, he continued. “It’s like, ‘What the f**k, dude. It’s also just like you got to give someone time to adjust to that new level of fame. Like, he’s been banging at it for 30 years and he’s learning how to go get a cup of coffee or like deal with someone that like taps you on the shoulder while you have your earbuds in and it freaks you out. Like, you got go give that guy a f**ing second to like adjust, you know what I mean?”

“It’s like we build everybody up and now it’s so fast. It’s like so fast the turn,” he said.

Of note, Davidson admitted earlier in the interview he spent much of the last decade in a drug-induced haze before getting sober a little over a year ago. So he probably does not remember that Pascal was comparing supporters of Donald Trump to Nazis and Confederates during the 2020 election.

He also must have missed Pascal’s repeated efforts to attack Christian society by pushing transgenderism and the false idea that men can become women and women can become men.

Additionally, he pushes other evils such as the murder of innocent children and the LGBTQ+ agenda. In fact, Pascal made a point of it in a recent Instagram post.

And the homosexual agenda is well documented. The American Life League notes that the agenda and movement’s stated goals are:

the closing of all churches that oppose them;

the total destruction of the family;

exile and actual murder of those who oppose them in any way;

the “conversion” by forced sodomy of all young men to homosexuality;

the official condemnation of normal love between men and women, and

the raising of private armies of thugs to enforce their agenda.

The American Life League adds, “If anyone opposes this hateful agenda, the homosexuals just snivel that their civil rights are being violated, and demand that the ‘homophobic bigots’ responsible for their ‘oppression’ be prosecuted to the fullest extent of the law and forcibly indoctrinated in ‘sensitivity sessions.’”

Pedro Pascal should not have the platform that he has to push these grave evils because he’s creating scandal and influencing others to engage in the evils that he’s pushing.

