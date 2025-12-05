Fathom Entertainment and Warner Bros. will bring all three of Peter Jackson’s The Lord of the Rings Extended Editions to theaters this January.

Originally reported by Variety, all three of the films’ extended editions, The Fellowship of the Ring, The Two Towers, and Return of the King will return to theaters in DBOX presentation from January 16-19 and in standard formats between January 23-25.

Joining the films at the theaters will be limited-edition themed concession items. AMC Theaters will have popcorn buckets with maps of Middle-earth for sale while Regal will sell buckets with a One Ring design.

The Fellowship of the Ring will be in theaters on January 16th and January 23rd. The Two Towers will arrive on January 17th and January 24th. Finally, The Return of the King hits on January 18th and January 25th.

The Extended Editions are significantly longer than the original theatrical cuts. The Fellowship of the Ring is 50 minutes longer and includes major additions surrounding the Shire, Galadriel providing gifts to the Fellowship, more sequences inside the Mines of Moria as well as significant character scenes involving Aragorn and Boromir.

The Tower Towers is similarly 56 minutes longer than its theatrical cut, it includes flashbacks involving Boromir, Faramir, and Denethor in Gondor. There are additional scenes involving Théoden and Éomer and their family backstory. It also includes the full Funeral of Théodred. There are also more scenes with Merry and Pippin and their conversations with Treebeard. Finally, there are additional scenes that extend the battle at Helm’s Deep.

The Return of the King is 62 minutes longer than its theatrical cut. It includes a full confrontation with the Mouth of Sauron at the Black Gate, the deaths of Saruman and Grima Wormtongue, an extended scene involving Faramir and Éowyn, and additional scenes from the epilogue in the Shire.

