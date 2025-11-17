Pierce Brosnan, who played Dr. Fate in the Black Adam film, recently claimed the character will show up in the next Superman film.

In an interview with GQ, Brosnan discussed whether or not he was interested in joining the Marvel Cinematic Universe and informed the outlet that he was not banging down Marvel’s door for a job, “No, I’m not. I’ve never banged down anyone’s door. I mean, they know where to find me.”

From there, he shared the information about Dr. Fate, “I’ve heard that Dr Fate was going to have his own show, or his own movie. I’ve heard that he’s going to be in the next Superman.”

As for whether he would be interested in returning to the character, Brosnan said, “I enjoyed that, the philosophy of that character, very much, and I would definitely be open to it.”

Brosnan’s comments were published a day after a rumor from Matt McGloin at Cosmic Book News and his insider source informing him that the Snyderverse could return in full with Christopher Nolan returning as executive producer if Warner Bros. Discovery sells to Saudi Arabia.

McGloin’s source informed him, “Zack Snyder and the UFC have a partnership with the country’s General Entertainment Authority, led by Turki Alalshikh, to produce a new movie titled Brawler. Snyder will direct and co-write the film, which is about a young fighter’s journey through the ranks of the UFC. That makes it a possibility that Zack finishes his DCEU saga, with Christopher Nolan involved as exec producer.”

As for Warner Bros. Discovery selling to the Saudis, Reality TV show producer Patrick Caligiuri claimed he heard in October that Saudis were engaged in a potential $70 billion deal to purchase the company. In fact, he recently claimed that his sources in Saudi Arabia are telling him “that the deal is about one signature away from being complete.”

On the other end, Dwayne Johnson, who was attempting to continue the Snyderverse in his own way with bringing back Henry Cavill as Superman, indicated earlier this month that he was done with DC, “I loved making Black Adam. We had a great time. Loved creating those characters and introducing other characters, as well, in that universe. Had a great time. Wish that universe well. And on to others.”

