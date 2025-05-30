A firestorm has erupted in the Dungeons & Dragons Greyhawk fandom. On May 28, 2025, Dragonsfoot forum member “JoB” accused DMsGuild author David Babbitt, known as “3orcs,” of plagiarizing his 2017 posts expanding the Temple of Elemental Evil’s Nulb village—a hefty 45,000 words of original content. JoB’s thread (dragonsfoot.org/forums/viewtopic.php?t=94228) claims Babbitt stole characters, ideas, and verbatim text for his #1-ranked DMsGuild module, sparking outrage.

JoB writes, “I strongly feel like a lot of that stuff came from a series of posts I made on Dragonsfoot back in 2017… I can point to the same characters, the same situations, the same ideas, and… literal word-for-word verbatim copying. I’m seriously bothered by this. These are my ideas.” Their screenshots show Babbitt’s module lifting passages, like a sentient mace named Ylphane.

DMsGuild, a platform where creators sell D&D content under a Community Content Agreement (granting Wizards of the Coast reuse rights), hosted Babbitt’s module until its removal on May 28, 2025. A second 3orcs title was also pulled, hinting at further scrutiny.



Before removal, Babbitt’s supplement had reached #1 status in the Greyhawk Community section, showing strong sales at $20 a copy.

The allegations extend to Babbitt’s worldanvil.com site, where JoB’s content—characters, locations, items, quests—appears across pages, often with 3orcs’ logo, implying ownership.

Worse, every page links to Babbitt’s Patreon, raking in $421.17/month.

JoB claims Babbitt used his work without permission, despite specifically denying Babbitt’s request to do so.



“I feel like [3orcs’] actions [are] letting WotC claim my intellectual property,” JoB laments, fearing lost novel or supplement opportunities.

The D&D community is furious. Dragonsfoot user The_Myth writes, “I failed several students for less obvious plagiarism when I taught writing in major US universities.”



Mogo_the_Mighty adds, “From where I sit, this looks pretty terrible. I searched for Dave’s posts here on DF, and they seem to have been created with the goal of actively soliciting material…” He goes on to say, “The OP demonstrates case after case of outright copying of Job’s material. Dave selling it as his own seems highly unethical to me.”

This scandal tests Greyhawk’s tight-knit spirit and undermines the nature of the community.

If you enjoy great fantasy fiction with great worldbuilding and a classic D&D feel, read The Adventures of Baron von Monocle six-book series and support Fandom Pulse!

NEXT: RUMOR: The Winds Of Winter Was Finished Before Season 6 Of The TV Show Version Of A Game Of Thrones