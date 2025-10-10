A new rumor alleges that a PlayStation 6 console will arrive for sale sometime in 2027.

This rumor comes from a user on the NeoGAF forums following a conversation PlayStation shared between AMD’s SVP and GM Computing and Graphics Group Jack Hyunh and PlayStation’s Lead Architect of PS5 and PS5 Pro Mark Cerny.

The two discussed new technologies that they had been working on together. First, they discussed their progress on machine learning under Project Amethyst. Hyunh shared, “Machine learning isn’t just a new trick anymore. It’s becoming a real tool for developers: smarter pipelines, cleaner visuals, smoother gameplay, and more headroom to create the worlds we want to all get lost in.”

Additionally, the two revealed they came up with an idea called Neural Arrays to solve the problem of GPUs and its subdivision of problems. Hyunh explained, “Instead of having a bunch of compute units all working on their own, we built a way for them to team up. To actually share data and process things together like a single, focused AI engine. … We are connecting CUs within each shader engine in a smart, efficient way. And that changes the game for neural rendering: Bigger ML models, less overheard, more efficiency, and way more scalability as workloads grow.”

Additionally, while discussing how they are innovating with ray tracing, Hyunh revealed they have created something called Radiance Core, “[It’s] a new dedicated hardware block designed for unified light transport. It handles ray tracing and path tracing in real time, pushing lighting performance to a whole new level. Together, these form a brand-new rendering approach for AMD. … The result? A cleaner, faster, and more efficient pipeline built for the next generation of ray traced games.”

Finally, the two discussed a new process they’ve built for “future GPUs and SOCs” called Universal Compression. Hyunh explained, “It’s a system that evaluates every piece of data headed to memory, not just textures, and compresses it whenever possible. Only the essential bytes are sent out, which dramatically reduced memory bandwidth and usage. That means the GPU can deliver more detail, higher framerates, and greater efficiency.”

Of note, Cerny did reveal that these advances in technology only exist in simulation, but he noted, “the results are quite promising and I’m really excited about bringing them to a future console in a few years time.”

Following this NeoGAF user KeplerL2 shared that that 2027 is “not just on the table, it’s the plan [for PlayStation 6] unless any unexpected delays happen.”

This should not be all surprising, President and CEO of Sony Interactive Entertainment Hideaki Nishino indicated a new console was in development during a Fireside Chat back in June. He said, “There’s a huge interest in our next generation console strategy. While we cannot share further details at this stage, the future of the platform is top of mind. We are committed to exploring a new and enhanced way for players to engage with our content and services.”

Additionally, the PlayStation 4 was released in 2013. The PlayStation 5 was released 7 years later in 2020. 2027 would be 7 years following the release of PlayStation 5.

