At the end of February, The Pokémon Company revealed that its upcoming Pokémon Legends Z-A game will feature a new real-time battle system instead of the traditional turn-based system.

In an extended look at the game, a narrator detailed, “This game offers a style of Pokémon battling not seen in previous titles. Moves can have a longer or shorter reach or different areas of effect, so choose your timing and positioning to gain the upper hand.”

Furthermore, it allows the player’s trainer to move their battling Pokémon to evade enemy attacks and more, “Lead your partner Pokémon through battles and dodge incoming attacks. Swap Pokémon if you need to and find the right moment to unleash a move!”

Numerous fans were not happy about this new combat system reacting to a clip from the trailer on X.

One person wrote, “This looks clunky as hell. There's a thousand different turn based systems you could have used, but instead you picked a real time one where positioning matters, but you have to control two bodies at the same time? Just bring back the Conquest battle system.”

Another simply wrote, “And it should’ve stayed turn based.”

Still another added, “Contrary to what other people are saying, I don't think this should be the primary battle system going forward. It can be good for future Legends games, but I think the mainline games should stick to what they're good at. And no, Pokémon Champions is not an adequate replacement.”

Another offered another suggestion, “Or...hear me out, let people just control the pokemon's movement instead.”

Others also suggested players be given control of the battling Pokémon. One said, “There are 100 ways this system can go wrong. It would be much better to just let the player control the pokemon itself. Lets see what happens.”

Another questioned, “Multiple questions: How will this effect moves that CANT miss? How will moves like double team etc effect evasion? If I’m shuckle and my opponent is like rayquaza will I just be unable to hit him?”

Other simply shared their distaste. One wrote, “Welp, I won’t be bothering with this game.”

“Don’t like this,” another added. Still another posted, “This s**t is so ass man.”

What do you make of this new battle system?

