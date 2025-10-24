Happy weekend, everyone! I think I’m coming down with a little cold, so I'm going to be taking it easy. I want to watch the World Series, but apparently, it’s on Fox, and I think that’s yet another streaming service, and I don’t want to subscribe to more or support these Hollywood companies. First world problems.
Rumor: Russell T. Davies Stepping Down As Doctor Who Showrunner
The BBC has been assuring fans that everything with Doctor Who is fine for a long time, even though every marker points to the contrary. Now, as the direction for the show still remains a mystery, a Doctor Who insider tells Fandom Pulse that Russell T. Davies will be stepping down with an announcement coming in the next few months.
How America's Failed Educational System Has Led To Cultural Decay
Author JD Cowan recently shared a post inspired by a video from author Hilary Lane that cuts straight to the heart of modern cultural decay: Our institutions don't train creators; they manufacture content producers.