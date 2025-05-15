Fandom Pulse

Fandom Pulse

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Mr0303's avatar
Mr0303
5h

So the regular Hollywood position. The troons made their privates everybody's business and now they don't like the results of that.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
Scott Waddell's avatar
Scott Waddell
3h

"It’s no one’s business what somebody’s privates are.”

Your terms are acceptable. You do realize that that means that we should never hear anyone describe themselves as "trans", right? *Right?*

Expand full comment
Reply
Share

No posts

© 2025 Fandom Pulse
PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start writingGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture