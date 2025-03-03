Twitch streamer and political activist Hasan Piker was banned on March 3rd in the wake of comments he made on a recent stream where he stated that if Republicans cared about ending Medicaid and Medicare fraud they should kill Florida Senator Rick Scott.

X account Streamer Bans confirmed Piker was banned, writing on X, “Twitch Partner "HasanAbi" has been banned!”

The ban came in the wake of Piker reacting to House of Representatives Speaker Mike Johnson discussing his plans to cut out fraud, waste, and abuse.

As shared to X by Brad Polumbo, Piker reacted to this saying, “That fraud is not coming from individuals, it’s coming from providers. They’re not tackling providers. They’re not actually going after their false billing. They are trying to cut recipients. It is not happening at the point of recipients.”

He then added, “if you cared about Medicare fraud or Medicaid fraud you would kill Rick Scott. You wouldn’t make Rick Scott, former governor of Florida Rick Scott, you wouldn’t make him the current-. … The reason why I’m saying is if you cared about Medicare or Medicaid fraud you would kill Rick Scott is because — and not make him a prominent part of the Republican party — is because to this day he is still also known as committing the largest Medicare fraud in U.S. history.”

Piker appeared to confirm that the reason he was banned from Twitch was due to his comments about Rick Scott. He posted on X, “im sorry! ill choose my words carefully next time & say “if mike johnson cares abt medicare fraud (since he wants to cut 800m from medicaid/medicare) he’d call for MAX PUNISHMENT for current fl gop senator/former gov rick scott- who has done the most medicare fraud in us history!”

In a subsequent post, he added, “big shout out to the right wing free speech lovers who took time out of their day screaming about dei & immigrants, to cry abt this!”

To be clear as Dr. Edward Feser explains, “The right to freedom of speech is, more precisely, the right to speak the truth and to uphold the good.”

He continues, “This clearly entails some limits on the right to free speech. There can be no right under natural law to speak lies or to promote evil, since that would be directly contrary to the end for which the right to free speech exists.”

Calling for an individual to be killed and to deny his right to life is not good and thus cannot be classified as freedom of speech.

Feser makes this clear when discussing the limits of free expression, “There can be no right to speak in a way that causes immediate, grave, and irreparable harm to an innocent person, such as by unjustly destroying the person’s reputation or threatening bodily harm or death.”

As for Scott, he did run HCA Inc. which was formerly known as Columbia/HCA and HCA - The Healthcare Company. According to the Department of Justice back in 2003, the company “agreed to pay the United States $631 million in civil penalties and damages arising from false claims the government alleged it submitted to Medicare and other federal health programs, the Justice Department announced today.”

This $631 million was on top of “$840 million in criminal fines, civil restitution and penalties” resulting from a guilty plea to criminal conduct in December 2000 by HCA subsidiaries. Furthermore, HCA paid “an additional $250 million to resolve overpayment claims arising from certain of its cost reporting practices.” In total HCA and it subsidiaries have been fined $1.7 billion. Scott was never charged with any crime, but he left the company after it was raided by federal authorities in 1997.

In an interview with Fox & Friends in May 2024, Scott indicated that the Department of Justice’s actions against Columbia/HCA was political persecution. Commenting on charges against President Donald Trump, Scott said, “By the way, I saw this. It happened to me. I fought Hillarycare, and guess what happened when I fought Hillarycare? Justice came after me and attacked me and my company.”

Scott previously indicated during a 2010 campaign ad for the governor of Florida that he took responsibility for the company’s actions.

He said, “I was in charge and even questioned by authorities. But that’s not what matters. What matters is that the company made mistakes and as CEO I take responsibility and learn from it.”

What do you make of Piker being banned from Twitch?

