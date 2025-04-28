A new poll claims that 10% of hiring managers believe their companies avoid hiring white men.

Resume Builder conducted a poll in April that surveyed 1,216 hiring managers regarding “their company’s commitment to DEI.”

The poll found that “1 in 10 say their company avoids hiring white men.”

A whopping 60% or 6 in 10 “say the company prioritizes diversity over qualifications.”

31% claim that “their company deprioritizes candidates not considered divers.”

35% claims that “reverse discrimination occurs” at companies with DEI programs.

The poll also found that 61% of all companies surveyed still have a DEI program while 21% had one, but shut it down, and only 18% never had one.

Of the ones that had one and were shut down 9 in 10 or 90% were ended within the year with the main reason being politics. 73% said their DEI policy was scrapped within the past six months while 18% said it was between six months and a year.

Only 15% of the respondents that claimed their DEI program was eliminated said it was due to a “lack of funding” while 56% claimed it was due to the current political climate.

“The Trump administration’s aggressive stance against DEI initiatives has transformed these programs into a contentious political issue,” said Resume Builder’s Chief Career Advisor Stacie Haller. “By threatening to withdraw federal funding from educational institutions that maintain DEI efforts, the administration has placed significant pressure on universities to reconsider their commitments.”

“Many organizations have taken note and are also reevaluating their DEI practices so they aren’t a target for the administration. This politicization undermines the fundamental goal of DEI: to ensure fair and merit-based hiring practices. Organizations must navigate this complex landscape carefully, as their approach to DEI will significantly influence employee perceptions and the overall workplace culture,” she added.

What do you make of this new poll?

