A poll conducted by popular The Chronicles of Narnia fan site, Narnia Web, found that 65% of respondents are “extremely concerned” about Netflix’s upcoming adaptation of C. S. Lewis’ novels.

Narnia Web conducted the poll on X and asked its followers, “After the recent report about Meryl Streep being in talks to play Aslan in Netflix's Narnia, what is your overall feeling about the project?”

5.2% of respondents said they were really excited. 10.4% said they were cautiously optimistic. 18.7% said they were feeling pessimistic and 65.7% said they were “extremely concerned.”

However, a number of responses to the poll requested an even lower option. One individual said, “Ready to go on Crusade? Can that be an option?”

Rjay Stillwell also commented, “There's no option for us other than the lower one. If you're a Narnia fan and you don't hate this possibility with a passion, you're woke. If you're not woke, then you are against it. There is no fence.”

“It has gone from extremely concerned to hopeless,” wrote Alan Hill III.

A.P. Zenk also wrote, “Im really concerned for those really excited….”

On top of conducting the poll, Narnia Web also instructed its readers to contact the production team for the show “to make their concerns known about the recent Aslan casting report.”

The site instructed readers to “please represent this community with calm, compassion, and respect for the cast, crew, and staff. This is not optional.”

It then listed contact information for producers Mark Gordon, Amy Pascal, and Vincent Sieber. It also listed employees of the C.S. Lewis Company including Melvin Adams and Rachel Churchill.

Finally, Netflix Public Relations employees Emily Feingold and Sabryna Phillips were listed as well as Netflix itself.

As noted above, the poll and instructions to contact Netflix and the film production teams were done after a report at Deadline indicated that actress Meryl Streep was in talks to voice Aslan in Netflix’s films. Deadline’s Andreas Wiseman reports, “Oscar winner Meryl Streep is in talks to play Aslan the Great Lion in Greta Gerwig and Netlfix’s Narnia movie, we have confirmed with sources.”

That report followed a previous one from Nexus Point News that claimed “an offer has been made to Meryl Streep to portray a central character in the series: Aslan, the Great Lion.”

The outlet added, “Streep is in talks to portray Aslan, who will be female in the series.”

C. S. Lewis made it abundantly clear that Aslan is Jesus Christ in the world of Narnia.

In a letter he rejected the notion that he was an allegory for Christ. He wrote, “If Aslan represented the immaterial Deity in the same way in which the Giant Despair represents despair, he would be an allegorical figure. In reality however he is an invention giving and imaginary answer to the question ‘What might Christ become like if there really were a world like Narnia and He chose to be incarnate and die and rise again in that as He actually has done in ours?’ This is not an allegory at all.”

In another letter responding to a mother concerned that her son, Laurence, was loving Aslan more than Jesus, Lewis wrote, “Laurence can't really love Aslan more than Jesus, even if he feels that's what he is doing. For the things he loves Aslan for doing or saying are simply the things Jesus really did and said. So that when Laurence thinks he is loving Aslan, he is really loving Jesus: and perhaps loving Him more than he ever did before.”

What do you make of this poll result?

