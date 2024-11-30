Pop Culture Expert Nerdrotic Questions How Doctor Who Hasn't Been Canceled Ahead Of Controversial Christmas Special
Doctor Who is about to return to the air after a typical hiatus between its episodic season and the Christmas Special. However, under the regime of Russell T. Davies and Ncuti Gatwa pushing heavy-handed identity politics, fans have been turned off to the BBC science fiction show. Now, pop culture expert Nerdrotic is demanding the show be canceled ahead …
Keep reading with a 7-day free trial
Subscribe to Fandom Pulse to keep reading this post and get 7 days of free access to the full post archives.