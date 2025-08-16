Fandom Pulse

Excellent.

I would argue that without God, we cannot create concrete protagonists and villains that have the feel of validity. Instead, without God, villainy is just perception.

Further, without Jesus, we cannot create stories of redemption, mercy, and charity without miring in moral equivocation and selective application.

We see that today. Heroes aren't really heroes, they're just damaged people who become comfortable with their flavor of damage or "learn" how to "celebrate" their damage. Oh joy. Creative works today without God necessarily center on either the self, or the "greater good" as seen from the protagonist's opinion. Murky, polluted, muck.

Can an atheist or Buddhist write an entertaining story? No doubt. But the enduring classics in Americana are predominantly Christian. I would much rather read a mediocre story from a Christian than the best "murky" atheistic offering. I don't like feeling like my soul needs a shower afterwards.

No. These people were always centrists. Woke went so far left that they alienated anybody with common sense.

And speaking about common sense, don't rely on religion to get your point across. Not that Christianity is wrong, but because belief was all those wokesters had before they lost their reasoning.

