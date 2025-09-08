President Donald Trump announced during an appearance at the Museum of the Bible that he and his administration are working to rapidly end anti-Christian bias in America.

First, President Donald Trump brought up that he created the first ever Department of Justice taskforce to eradicate anti-Christian bias.

The taskforce was announced and created back in February via President Trump’s “Eradicating Anti-Christian Bias” executive order. The order noted the purpose was “to protect the religious freedoms of Americans and end the anti-Christian weaponization of government.”

The order then cited various methods of anti-Christian bias that the Biden administration engaged in such as arresting pro-life Christians for protesting by praying and singing outside of abortion murder mills, labeling “radical traditionalist” Catholics as domestic-terrorism threats, infiltrating Catholic churches “as threat mitigation,” and using the Equal Employment Opportunity Commission to propagate and force Christians to to affirm radical transgender ideology.

Next, it declared, “My Administration will not tolerate anti-Christian weaponization of government or unlawful conduct targeting Christians. The law protects the freedom of Americans and groups of Americans to practice their faith in peace, and my Administration will enforce the law and protect these freedoms.”

The taskforce conducted its first meeting in April where a number of witnesses shared their testimony about how they had been targeted by the Biden administration. Various administration officials such as FBI Director Kash Patel and Secretary of State Marco Rubio also shared what they were doing to eradicate this anti-Christian bias within their institutions.

After noting he created this taskforce, President Trump highlighted how big a problem the anti-Christian bias is, “And for those people that are a little bit naïve or not well read, there is a tremendous anti-Christian bias. We don’t hear about it. We don’t think about it. You hear about anti-Semitic, but you don’t hear about anti-Christian. You know, you have a strong anti-Christian bias, but we’re ending that rapidly, I will you.

“We’re in a much different world today than we were one year ago. This is like a different place,” he added.

President Trump not only noted that he’s working to end this anti-Christian bias, but he highlighted how important Christianity is to the country, “As President, I will always defend our nation’s glorious heritage and we will protect the Judeo-Christian principles of our founding, and we will protect them with vigor. We have to bring back religion in America, bring it back stronger than ever before as our country grows stronger and stronger.”

He added, “To have a great nation, you have to have religion. I believe that so strongly. There has to be something after we go through all this. And that something is God. We go through all of this for a reason. It’s not easy, believe me.”

Additionally, he announced that the Department of Education is announcing new guidance regarding prayer in schools, “I’m pleased to announce this morning that the Department of Education will issue new guidance protecting the right to prayer in our public schools and it’s total protection.”

NEXT: Bishop Barron Rebukes Virginia Senator Tim Kaine After He Claimed Rights Derive From Government